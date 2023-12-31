Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has announced the resumption of nationwide anti-government protests in 2024.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila said the government’s move to increase taxes has led to the high cost of living in the country.

The former Prime Minister gave the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration an ultimatum to remove the taxes and repeal the Finance Act 2023 or they would revive protests in 2024.

“We told them not to increase taxes but they went ahead and raised the taxes, worsening the situation. These taxes must be revoked, the Finance Act must be removed. If they don’t we will return to the streets in 2024,” Raila stated.

The opposition chief had called off protests in July to allow negotiations with the government after holding a secret meeting with President William Ruto in Mombasa which former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo attended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST