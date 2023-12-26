Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Azimio La Umoja Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has announced a fresh wave of demonstrations in January 2024 if President William Ruto fails to reduce the high cost of living.

Speaking at the Ndura complex in TransNzoia County on Monday, Raila stated that the government had left them with no choice but to return to the streets.

Raila categorically described the financial struggles facing many Kenyans as resulting from ‘torn pockets’ by the government.

“It is Christmas, but people cannot even enjoy the festivities because the pockets are torn; they have torn your pockets,” Raila said.

Raila wished the residents a merry Christmas and a happy new year and told them that despite the high cost of living, they have to sustain themselves.

He also assured them that the opposition has plans in place for 2024.

“Mwaka mpya kutakua na maneno, tutapiga firimbi, sio?” Raila said

