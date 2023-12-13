Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has followed through on its threats and filed a lawsuit against National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The Opposition has sued Wetangula for favouring nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege and recognizing her as the Jubilee Party Whip.

In the lawsuit, filed by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Azimio wants Jubilee Party to be recognized as still being a member of the Opposition coalition.

As such, the Raila Odinga-led coalition wants Wetangula to refrain from recognizing Jubilee as a Parliamentary party.

According to Azimio, this would be tantamount to undermining coalition agreements between political parties.

In the lawsuit, Azimio observed that the wrangles in Jubilee that resulted in a breakaway faction led by Sabina Chege were internal wrangles that could be solved through a National Delegates Conference.

With no NDC held to solve the internal wrangles, Azimio faulted Wetangula for what they perceive as favouring the breakaway group which has agreed to work with the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by President William Ruto.

“I have been further advised that the Speaker’s decision (to recognise Jubilee as a Parliamentary Party) is a personal decision, unconstitutional, with ill motives and intended to cause splitting up in the coalition,” the petition read in part.

“The Speaker acted contrary to the Constitution by declaring that Jubilee Party is a parliamentary party yet it is still part of the Petitioners coalition.”

Wetangula recognized Jubilee as a Parliamentary Party on October 25, the same day he okayed Chege’s expulsion as the National Assembly Deputy Minority Whip.

At the time, Wetangula ruled that Jubilee had met the threshold to be declared a Parliamentary party.

The former Bungoma Senator stated then that while Chege was being replaced as Deputy Minority Whip by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, she would assume the position of Whip in the former ruling party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST