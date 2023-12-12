Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be the enemy number one of the young people.

This was indirectly confirmed by his close ally and former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga, who criticized Raila for constantly opposing everything good for the youth.

Speaking during an interview, Njenga differed strongly with Raila Odinga who criticised President William Ruto for exporting the youth to foreign countries for work.

The political operative explained that he supports exporting talent since such opportunities are not available in the country.

He accused the former Prime Minister of trying to block the lifetime opportunities for young people to work abroad that Ruto has been unlocking through his numerous foreign trips.

“I have no problem with this, let the Kenyans go work and send money back home. Let everyone look for work where possible,” he added.

Raila had accused Ruto of selling young Kenyans to servitude in the Middle East after making their lives difficult back home.

