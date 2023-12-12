Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has caused serious panic in Raila Odinga’s Azimio following his high-profile meetings with ambassadors from foreign countries.

Uhuru has held high-profile meetings with ambassadors of three world superpowers in a matter of weeks.

In his latest iteration, the former Head of State held a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, on Monday.

In a statement by his office, Uhuru indicated that Pingjian paid him a courtesy visit in his Nairobi office with their discussion centering around the 10 years he spent at the helm.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta conveyed his congratulatory message to the Chinese envoy ahead of the 60th Anniversary Celebrations to mark the Kenya-China relations,” read the statement in part.

“Kenyatta acknowledged the great partnership between the two nations and how it shaped the development agenda during his tenure.”

Pingjian, on the other hand, reiterated that relations between the two countries fostered strong economic, political, and cultural ties.

The meeting took place ahead of the 60th Kenya – China Celebrations slated to take place this Thursday at the Global Trade Centre (GTC) Office Tower in Westlands.

Three days ago, the former Head of State also hosted US Ambassador Meg Whitman in the company of former Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau and former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Two days earlier, Uhuru had also hosted British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan. Both meetings took place at his office.

Over the weekend, Azimio leaders read mischief into his meetings, accusing him of entertaining leaders alleged to have supported President William Ruto.

