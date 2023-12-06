Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – The officials at the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) should be cooling their heels in prison for bungling this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

This was revealed by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga who exposed a blunder by President William Ruto’s administration that led to the massive anomalies witnessed in the release of the 2023 KCPE examination results.

In a press briefing, Raila noted that Ruto’s administration cancelled the contract given to a United Kingdom-based firm that was initially responsible for the printing of exams.

In its place, Raila claimed that the government awarded the tender to a Mombasa-Road-based firm.

Raila alleged that the reason for cancelling the contract was that the UK firm declined to give bribes to the government.

“We’ve established that early this year the government abruptly stopped this contract because the UK company refused to give kickbacks.

“Without following any legal process, the KK awarded the KCPE contract to a politically connected local company based in Mombasa Road in Nairobi.”

“The government was advised that the local company could not print the exams and ensure its security, especially on short notice. Nobody would budge because there were kickbacks involved,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST