Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga may be forced to go back to the streets to demonstrate against President William Ruto’s government.

This is after it emerged that Ruto has no plans to engage in a referendum called by Raila to ratify the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), among them the creation of the office of official Opposition and entrenchment of the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary into the constitution.

Addressing the media yesterday, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala dismissed Raila’s proposal to have a referendum to implement the bipartisan talks recommendations.

According to Malala, the Kenya Kwanza government is keen on delivering its promises to the people and termed the idea a dream.

“The idea of us going into a referendum can be summarized to a person who is living in eutopia. A person who is in a cloud, dreaming and fantasizing.”

“At the moment, the leadership of this country is keen to ensure that we have an economic revolution. We are keen on delivering the 172 promises that we gave to Kenyans,” said Malalah.

The UDA SG urged the Opposition to shun away from the referendum idea, adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not be deterred.

“We shall not be deterred or confused by the BBI stories. We want to ask our political opponents to shun away from imagining that we can go for a referendum right now.

“We are focused on ensuring we deliver the mandate the people of Kenya bestowed on us,” added Malala.

