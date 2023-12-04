Monday, December 4, 2023 – The Head of Faith Diplomacy at the Office of the First Lady Dawson Mudenyo has denied claims that he was part of the delegates who accompanied President William Ruto to Dubai.

This is after it emerged that Mudenyo was part of a 367 government-sponsored delegation attending the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

In a statement, Mudenyo noted that he had not accompanied President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto to the high-profile event.

While remarking that the forum was valuable to Kenyans, he noted that he had not been selected to discuss global strategies to mitigate the effects of Climate Change.

“I have observed online discussions suggesting that I am in Dubai for the COP-28 meeting. I want to clarify that I am currently in Kenya, specifically in Kitale,” his statement read in part.

Despite not being on the team, Mudenyo stated that Climate Change remained one of the most urgent threats facing the world currently.

“International forums like COP-28 provide valuable opportunities for global cooperation and action planning,” he remarked.

He further applauded First Lady Rachel Ruto and all other Kenyans shining a light on environmental protection and climate justice on the international stage.

Faith Diplomacy, which is a pillar of the Office of the First Lady, seeks to address the family and national values in communities across the nation.

Mudenyo and his team help the First Lady in forging working relationships with faith-based organizations to streamline family and community-based values that affect children.

Mudenyo’s clarification came at a time when the government denied reports that it had not observed austerity measures during the COP28 event.

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi revealed that Ruto opted to travel with only 51 essential staff members and thwarted attempts to carry a large delegation to the event.

