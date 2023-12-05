Monday, December 04, 2023 – It seems the internet wouldn’t have to face only drama from the UK Royal family as new messy details of the Spanish royal family have emerged in the public space.

Queen Letizia of Spain’s ex-brother-in-law has claimed that he had a relationship with the 51-year-old royal before he married her sister, Telma Ortiz, aged 50.

Jaime Del Burgo, 53, who is currently based in the UK, made this known as he contributed to a tell-all book about Queen Letizia, “Letizia & I,” by journalist Jaime Peñafiel.

Del Burgo, who is an entrepreneur and the son of former politician Jaime Ignacio del Burgo, was married to Letizia’s sister Telma from 2012 to 2014. (After that, Telma married Irish lawyer Gavin Bonnar, who used to be married to musician Sharon Corr, and Telma had their first child at age 47).

In the book, Del Burgo claimed that he and the queen were still romantically involved after Letizia married King Felipe, 55, in 2004.

Before she married Felipe, Letizia previously married literature teacher Alonso Guerrero Perez from 1998 to 1999.

Jaime Del Burgo claims that he was dating Letizia when she met King Felipe, and that he was planning to propose to Letizia when she announced that she was dating a mysterious “diplomat” over dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz hotel in Madrid in 2002.

As “proof” to support his allegations, in a since-deleted post on X,, he shared a selfie that Letizia took in a bathroom mirror. The photo was not dated.

In the selfie, Letizia is wearing a black pashmina, which Jaime claims belonged to him. He claims that the queen sent him a message with the selfie that read, “Love. I wear your pashmina. It’s like feeling you by my side. It takes care of me. It protects me. I count the hours until we see each other again. Love you.”

Del Burgo also claimed in the book that the queen asked to see him the night before the Royal wedding at the exclusive El Latigazo restaurant in Madrid.

“When we met, she took hold of my hand and asked me why I had never asked her to marry me. Obviously I didn’t reply. I encouraged her as best I could. The last thing she said to me before we said goodbye to each other in that restaurant was a request: ‘Never leave me,’ ” he alleged.

He also claimed that he has other “photographs, videos” and “mobile phones” stemming from their alleged romance.

According to the Daily Mail, The Spanish Royal Family refused to comment on the book’s allegations.