Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – In a harrowing incident on Saturday evening, at around 8 PM, the serene atmosphere of Qaribu Inn Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel on Waiyaki Way, Nairobi, was shattered.

A private function hosted by an embassy, attended by several esteemed international ambassadors and dignitaries, was abruptly disrupted in what can only be described as an act of shocking recklessness.

Mr. Andrew Akeye, a resident of Waterfront Gardens, in a severe state of intoxication, aggressively attempted to infiltrate the venue, instigating a profound disturbance.

Our hotel’s security personnel, with utmost urgency and professionalism, intervened to remove Mr. Akeye. However, in a disturbing escalation, he belligerently maneuvered two vehicles to barricade the hotel’s main entrance, effectively trapping the dignitaries inside for hours.

This alarming blockade not only endangered the lives of our esteemed guests but also posed a severe security threat, given the high-profile nature of the attendees. The volatile and violent demeanor of Mr. Akeye precipitated a state of panic and fear among the guests and staff, creating an atmosphere of terror.

Contrary to misrepresentations suggesting a mere noise complaint, this incident was a serious security breach. The dignitaries, confined in a state of uncertainty and shock for hours, were subjected to a situation no person should ever endure.

The alarming concern for the safety of the numerous international diplomats in the hotel caused serious panic, and family and friends raised the alarm to the government, necessitating the prompt response of the anti-terror police. Their bravery in diffusing this perilous situation cannot be overstated. We at Qaribu Inn Hotel wish to express our deepest apologies to the affected dignitaries, guests, and our community. We emphasize our commitment to strict adherence to community noise control norms, ensuring all our events conclude by 10 PM.

However, this incident transcended a noise issue, evolving into a dire security crisis. Our full cooperation with law enforcement continues as we strive to bolster our security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all who step through our doors. This ordeal has deeply impacted us, and we are unwavering in our dedication to preventing any such occurrence in the future. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for their swift action and assure the public that we are taking all necessary steps to fortify our establishment against any such threats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.