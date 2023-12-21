Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Residents of Shinyalu in Kakamega County have raised an alarm over a Mercedes Benz car that has been abandoned by the roadside for the last 10 days.
The Benz registration number, KDE 801 P, was parked on a dusty road by unknown people.
An X user shared a photo of the abandoned German machine and said that it has been causing panic among the residents.
Check out the post.
