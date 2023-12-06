Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) on Wednesday, December 6 to discuss various issues, including oil production, OPEC+, and the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

The meeting in Saudi Arabia follows Putin’s arrival in Abu Dhabi for talks with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Additionally, Putin is expected to host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Thursday.

Putin’s visit will include talks with MbS on energy cooperation, particularly within the OPEC+ framework, which collectively contributes over 40% of the world’s oil production. The Kremlin emphasised that close coordination between Russia and Saudi Arabia in this context ensures stability and predictability in the global oil market.

Putin and MBS are expected to cover a range of topics, including the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the situations in Syria and Yemen, and broader issues related to Gulf stability. Ukraine will also be on the agenda, according to a Kremlin aide.

Putin’s meeting with MbS comes after recent disagreements that led to the delay of a crucial OPEC+ meeting. The two leaders, controlling a significant portion of daily oil production, have historically enjoyed close relations despite occasional tensions with the West.

Relations between Russia and key players in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, have become increasingly significant for Moscow amid Western attempts to isolate the country. Putin has portrayed the conflict in the Gaza Strip as a failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East, with Russia fostering ties with Arab allies, Iran, and the militant group Hamas.