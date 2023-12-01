Friday, December 1, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has vowed to ensure that Kenyan taxpayers’ money is utilized well by state officers.

Speaking on Thursday, Kuria admitted that there is a need to cut public spending on foreign travel and unnecessary workshops in public service.

He said President William Ruto’s administration has already implemented the austerity measures.

“Unlike COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh Egypt where more than half the Cabinet secretaries travelled with the president, only five CSs are attending COP28 in the company of the head of state in Dubai,” Kuria said.

The officers who have travelled with the President in Dubai include Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi (Foreign Affairs), Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury), Soipan Tuya (Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry), and Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum).

The Kenyan DAILY POST