Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Alexandre Letellier and his family were reportedly attacked by knife-wielding burglars during a raid on their home on Monday night, December 18.

The footballer, wife Chloe, and their two children aged six and two were confronted by four criminals demanding money and jewellery during the attack.

Letellier’s wife was struck in the face during the raid, according to a report by RMC Sport in France.

The couple were woken by alarms at their property in Yvelines, close to Paris, at around 2am after the burglars broke into their garden.

They immediately called the police but the criminals had by this time broken into their property and threatened the family at knifepoint.

However, the police quickly arrived and arrested three of the four criminals, a 21-year-old adult and two 16-year-old minors. They were placed in police custody by the Versailles judicial police.

A police officer suffered a knee injury in the process of detaining them.

RMC reported a knife was found at the scene and various items stolen from the house were found on the suspects.