Monday, December 18, 2023 – Former Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Provost Reverend Sammy Wainaina has attacked President William Ruto’s administration and Members of Parliament for failing Kenyans

Wainaina, who is currently an adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, called out the Kenya Kwanza administration for failing to fulfill its promise of reducing the cost of living for Kenyans.

In a fiery sermon at All Saints Cathedral on Sunday, Wainaina boldly called out the head of state for turning against his promise and increasing Kenyans’ economic burden through taxes.

Wainaina described Ruto’s regime as one that does not care about the challenging economic situation that many Kenyans are facing and blasted parliament for being spineless and continually ceding to the demands of the executive.

Here is a video of what Reverend Sammy Wainauna said in his sermon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST