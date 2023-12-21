Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A prominent transgender activist in Philadelphia has been accused of raping two children.

Kendall Stephens, 37, a male-to-female transgender, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 18, and charged with a slew of sex crimes against the minors.

Exact details of the allegations have not been released, but she appeared at a preliminary arraignment in Philadelphia Municipal Court the same day.

Sources told ABC7 the alleged offences were committed against two boys under the age of 13.

Police said its Special Victims Unit received reports of previous sexual assaults on two minor children in September 2023. Stephens was arrested following a comprehensive investigation.

She is charged with rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, obscenity to minors and endangering the welfare of children.

The LGBTQ+ campaigner became known in her local community after she turned to activism following a vicious hate crime against her.

In 2020 Stephens, a black, transgender woman, was subjected to a horrific attack by a group inside her south Philadelphia home.

Tymesha Wearing was convicted of aggravated assault and hate crimes as a result of her role in the home invasion.

She was sentenced to 23 months of house arrest in February, along with 120 hours of community service.

She was also ordered to pen a letter of apology to Stephens and undertake anger management classes.

Stephens used the experience as a catalyst to becoming an activist, pushing lawmakers for greater protection for LGBTQ+ people.

Stephens describes herself as a “human rights advocate and activist” on her Instagram page.

Her bail has been set for $250,000 and her next court hearing is scheduled for December 29.