Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A psychic couple has said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage will not stand the test of time

Craig and Jane Hamilton-Parker, a psychic husband and wife, spoke out about the “End of Prince Harry” in a special episode of their live-streamed show.

“We’ve said that ultimately we think he’ll probably get divorced… not in 2024,” Craig said.

He continued: “Suppose they did diverge… I would see Meghan fall into obscurity. She’s got this whole thing in her mind that she’s going to be a politician, the next Oprah perhaps – but if it wasn’t for Harry she’d be absolutely zero.”

He added: “I think she’d become a second-rate talk show star if she broke with Harry.”

The psychics claimed that after the split, Harry would “come back to the UK” where he would need to “bury the hatchet with Charles” and “bury the Hatchet with William.”

Jane then stated that the “love is still there” between Charles and Harry.

This discussion was followed by a question from a fan who asked: “What will happen to Harry’s children after he and [Meghan Markle] divorce?”

Jane explained: “They still will be part of Charles’s life, he’ll still want contact with them. I don’t think Meghan will be empowered to stop them having contact [with Harry] and King Charles with the children as grandchildren.

Craig then asked: “This is a hard one actually – who would have care and control?”

Jane replied: “The firstborn was registered in England… so I definitely feel they would want them to live here… once again there’s royal blood that runs through those children’s veins.”

Craig added: “I think ultimately Harry would win on that.”