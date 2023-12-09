Saturday, December 9, 2023 – President William Ruto’s baby mama, Prisca Bett, has resurfaced on Facebook with cute photos.
Prisca posed for photos in her well-furnished house.
She was rocking a pair of white jeans and a stylish top.
Ruto met Prisca in 2005 when he was a member of parliament for Eldoret North.
Their extra-marital affair resulted in the birth of a beautiful girl called Abby Ruto, who is currently a student at Alliance Girls.
Prisca once took Ruto to court over child support but the matter was resolved.
Check out these cute photos that she posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
