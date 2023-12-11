Monday, December 11, 2023 – President William Ruto needs 10 years to accomplish his plan for Kenya, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking during a church service in Manyatta, Embu County, on Sunday, Gachagua said five years are not enough to turn around the country’s ailing economy.

The DP made the remarks while heaping praise on the Embu leadership for their unity under the leadership of Governor Cecily Mbarire.

He said Mbarire and her team also need more time to serve the residents.

“Kazi yake (Mbarire) tunaitambua. Tunataka mmuombee na muunge yeye mkono. Hii kazi inataka miaka kumi ndio ikue kazi ya maana. Hakuna kazi unaweza fanya ya maana na miaka tano,” Gachagua remarked.

Loosely translated: “We recognise and have confidence in her (Mbarire) work. We are asking you to pray and support her. This work needs 10 years to achieve something substantial. There is little you can do in five years.”

While urging Embu residents to re-elect Ruto, Gachagua noted that the first five-year term in office is for planning, while the second term is meant for full implementation of the blueprint.

He said that even former President Mwai Kibaki secured his legacy through projects executed in his second term in office.

“Inataka 10 years ndio ile miaka tano ya kwanza ni kupanga vizuri. Si mnajua Mwai Kibaki aliingia term ya kwanza ilikuwa na matatizo nyingi? Si term ya pili alitumalizia kila kitu? So tunaomba mpatie rahisi William Ruto miaka yake kumi ata huyu Karinda (Mbarire) mpatie yake 10 apange kazi ya Embu ata huyu Mundigi (Senato Alexander Mundigi),” Gachagua added.

