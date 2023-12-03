Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has criticised the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government for planning to sell 15 state firms.

Speaking at a church service on Sunday, Kalonzo said the opposition is opposed to selling of public assets and vowed to act beginning next year.

“If we make the mistake of listening to these guys, the country will be broken. Therefore, let us prepare for 2024.

“For now, we are in the Christmas season and I want to wish all of us well in ushering the New Year.

“Baba (Raila Odinga) said yesterday that we reserve the rights to public consultation,” Kalonzo said.

Some corporations lined up for sale include the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya Seed Company, National Oil Corporation, Rift Valley Textiles, Kenya Literature Bureau, Kenya Pipeline Company, and New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC)

The Kenyan DAILY POST