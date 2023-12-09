Saturday, December 9, 2023 – President William Ruto may be planning to sacrifice the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) to shield cartels allegedly involved in mishandling the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE).

This was revealed by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, who appealed to Kenyans to pray for KNEC following the 2023 KCPE results hitch.

Speaking during the Kenya History Raw and Uncut event yesterday, Raila called on Kenya’s development partners to partner with him in calling out corruption in the country.

“In the case of KCPE, indications are that KNEC as an institution will be sacrificed to protect the cartels,” said Raila.

“I, therefore, wish to call on our development partners to partner with us in calling out the ills of corruption and tribalism that are crippling our country and making nonsense of the aid we have obtained from abroad,” he added.

The former Premier went on to say the transformation of Kenya requires a generation of leaders with the courage to confront and defeat corruption and tribalism and allocate public resources without discrimination.

This comes a day after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu denied reports that the government terminated a contract awarded to a UK firm leading to the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams irregularities.

“We have not terminated anybody’s contract. I would like to clear the air that nobody’s contract was terminated. Actually, each and every year a contract is made,” Machogu clarified while stating that the exam materials can be printed in the country.

Raila had claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government terminated the UK firm’s tender because the company refused to give kickbacks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST