Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Porn star, Sophie Anderson has died just two weeks after the shock death of her boyfriend.

The mum-of-four, aged 34, was reportedly heartbroken after former Crystal Palace footballer Oliver Spedding died last month also aged 34.

Oliver who also played for Croydon FC met his partner Sophie while working on the set of an adult film.

She had been working as an adult actress since 2017 and became a big name in the industry after a video with fellow actress Rebecca More went viral in 2018.

Her friends have now revealed she tragically passed away earlier this week.

Ex-adult star Rebecca wrote: “I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing.

“We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her.

“The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.

“We were very close, and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us. That’s how I will remember her.

“This is so tragic but I know you are now at peace. I will always love you and hold a special place in my heart.”

Another friend added: “Sophie Anderson has passed away, I feel physically sick and shaken.

“We had agreed to meet up once I moved down south and I’m devastated that this won’t be happening.

“I adored Sophie, she was one of my biggest inspirations, she was truly one in a million. Rest In Power Queen.”

A third friend said: “RIP Sophie Anderson. The last few months of her life have clearly been so difficult.

“I rang her less than a month ago on the off chance and to my surprise she answered and was so grateful.

“Her and Rebecca brought porn to the mainstream – and laughs to many. Night Night Soph.”

In 2022, Sophie told The Sun how she got sepsis and nearly died after her 32JJ implants exploded in the shower.

She also called Oliver her “rock” and credited him with helping her get through her “darkest days”.

The news of her death comes after Oliver’s former club Croydon FC announced his passing and held a minute’s silence before their match on November 18.

A statement read: “Oliver played for the club over a couple of spells and was a much loved individual who always gave his utmost effort for the team.

“Oliver will be hugely missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Referring to the club’s nickname, the club added: “Rest in Peace, Ollie. Once a Tram, always a Tram.”