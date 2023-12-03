Sunday, December 3, 2023 – A man has spent a staggering amount of money on Rubi Rose’s OnlyFans page.



The amount is more than a lot of people make in a year – and this guy appears to have splurged it all in just four weeks.



American rapper, songwriter, and OnlyFans star Rubi Rose, 26, recently took to her X account and shared a photo hanging out with the top spender on her content subscription service.

“I ran into my #1 spender on OnlyFans,” she wrote.

The man blew $62,321.70(about Ksh 9.4 million) on Rubi Rose’s OnlyFans account.

Understandably, people have had a lot to say about the man’s spending.



“Spending over $62K to purchase what you can’t touch in real life is the highest level of insanity!” someone said.



“Imagine spending that much and you still haven’t touched her,” echoed another.

“It’s more than crazy. That’s a down payment on a house man”, another X user wrote.



Meanwhile, other eagle-eyed folks spotted what was written on his t-shirt.



On the left-hand side of the black t-shirt, it was written “If I die delete my browser history”.

