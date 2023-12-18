Monday, December 18, 2023 – Popular Meru political blogger and activist Daniel Muthiani, widely known as “Sniper”, has been found dead, two weeks after he went missing.

Sniper went missing on December 2 after receiving a phone call from a person well-known to him.

His body was found dumped in a forest in Tharaka Nithi County.

The body, which was badly decomposed, had the eyes gouged out and the tongue cut out, and it appeared it had been doused in acid to conceal its identity.

His front teeth had also been knocked out and his face completely disfigured by what appeared to be torture before being killed.

Sniper’s wife, Irene Kawira, said he left home on December 2 at 8:30 PM after receiving a call from a person well known to him.

Kawira said she did not call him that night until the following day.

However, her efforts to reach him were thwarted as his phone was switched off.

He was known for his bold stance on various social and political issues.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA and blogger Robert Alai has released a statement condemning the blogger’s murder and asked the relevant authorities to bring those behind his murder to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.