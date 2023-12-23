Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Celebrity city prophetess, Monica Nyambura, eloped with her friend’s husband after her marriage with ex-husband Samuel Kariuki crumbled.

Kariuki and Monica walked down the aisle in 2018 in a lavish wedding.

They were famous for parading their love life on social media but in 2020, they parted ways due to infidelity.

Monica reportedly snatched her close friend’s husband, Apostle Francis, after divorcing Kariuki.

Apparently, Monica and Apostle Francis’s wife were close friends.

Little did she know that the beautiful prophetess was eyeing her husband.

Below are photos of Prophetess Monica and Apostle Francis, whom she snatched from a close friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.