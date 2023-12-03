Sunday, December 03, 2023 – A plane crash has left several dead, including a senior politician, in a horror accident just moments after it took off.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, Dec 2, in Paraguay saw the plane turn into a fireball after it plunged into a field.

Walter Harms, a legislator for the ruling Colorado party, was killed along with three other men.

The other men are Walter’s brother Carlos, José Gonzálex and César Godoy.

Passersby rushed to the scene engulfed in flames. The fire was said to rage for some time, with debris flying in all directions.

After the crash, Beto Ovelar, the former Senator of Paraguay and now President of Congress announced to the country would enter a period of national mourning, where everyone will remember the four men.

Paraguay’s senator, Juan Euddes Afara released a heartfelt message on X, formerly Twitter, that read: “I feel extremely sad and distressed at the sad news of the plane accident in which the National Representative Walter Harms, his brother Carlos, the pilot César Godoy and Mr. José González lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to their families from a distance and accompany them with prayers in this difficult time.”

The country’s vice president Pedro Alliana also said: “I receive with deep pain the sad news about the passing of our colleague, friend and brother of dreams Walter Harms.”

The crash took place around 112miles from the capital city Asuncion. The death of the friends has rocked the whole nation and the area still seems to be on fire.

The families of the victims have been informed and private funeral arrangements are thought to be underway, alongside the national mourning which has started across the country.

Watch video below.

Aviation Regulator of Paraguay-DINAC Paraguay has confirmed the aircraft as Cessna T210M Turbo Centurion with Registration ZP-BDN that crashed on 02 December killing all four onboard.



The occupants were lawmaker Walter Harms of the ruling party and 3 members of his team.#safety pic.twitter.com/MHLCLInrTN — FL360aero (@fl360aero) December 3, 2023