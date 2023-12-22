Friday, December 22, 2023 – Police officers based at Runyejes raided a homestead within Kajekeru Village in Embu County while in the company of detectives and found a group of men slaughtering donkeys.

Upon encountering them, the men attempted to attack the officers with crude weapons, prompting them to fire warning shots in the air.

Police found 20 freshly slaughtered donkey carcasses and one motor vehicle, Noah Registration No. KDD 782T at the scene.

Other items recovered include 3 pangas, 12 knives, one bow and 6 arrows.

3 persons were arrested during the raid which was conducted after the officers got a tip-off from members of the public.

