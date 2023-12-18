Monday, December 18, 2023 – Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a teenage girl was raped on board a train in a horror attack.

The offence took place on a train between Laindon, Essex, and West Ham at around 12.30am on Saturday, December 9.

According to Mail Online, the victim boarded the train service at Laindon station and was sexually assaulted and raped.

Police have now released a CCTV image of the individual and are appealing for any type of information.

A tweet from British Transport Police said:

‘Do you recognise this man? Detectives investigating a rape are looking to speak to him in connection as they believe he might have information that could help their investigation.’