Thursday, December 14, 2023 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has urged President William Ruto to dismiss Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndungu and his energy counterpart, Davis Chirchir.

The MP contends that their actions are eroding the trust of Kenyans in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Speaking on Thursday, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa stated the two CSs have failed to inspire confidence in Kenyans.

“To me, there are two ministers who should be sacked immediately. Davis Chirchir and Njuguna Ndung’u. When you are the CS in charge of the National Treasury and you are telling Kenyans that Kenya as a country is broke, what is going to happen is that investors are going to flee this country. The stock market is going to crumple to a halt,” Barasa said.

“If you’re in charge of Chirchir’s docket and you tell Kenyans that the fuel process can even go to KSh 300 then you have a problem. If you are the minister in charge of electricity and you tell Kenyans to prepare for power rationing then you have failed them.” Barasa added.

Barasa‘s statement came even as a recent poll conducted by TIFA showed that Chirchir and Ndung’u are the worst-performing cabinet secretaries.

