Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Former Big Brother winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has been invited by the police over her alleged failure to return a rented wig to a wig vendor.

A hair vendor recently accused Phyna of renting a wig from her and refusing to return it after the agreed-upon date.

Phyna initially denied the allegations, but later said that she returned the wig after she was called out but the hair vendor rejected it. She added that she decided to keep the wig because the damage the hair vendor did to her was more than the price of the wig.

Updating her fans, Phyna said the hair vendor visited her house with police when she was not around and dropped a letter for her.

Phyna said, “Yesterday, my younger sister called me and said I’ve visitors in my house. I asked who they were and she said two policemen, the hairstylist and one woman. I asked who the woman was but she said she doesn’t know the woman.”

And they dropped a letter. Because it’s from the police I want to know what to do. It reads, ‘This is the Nigeria Police. Invitation to the police.’ They now put my name, my address. Then it continued, ‘From the DPO Nigeria Police Ogudu.’ I don’t know where Ogudu is, but I will find out.”

She added in another post:

“In this life make sure them nor patronise your enemies for you oh…”