Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, attended the AIC Oscar del Calcio Awards with his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig on Monday night, December 4.

The couple, who share a daughter looked so lovely as they posed together on the red carpet.

At the award ceremony, the Nigerian striker won the best striker award for his superb performance last season.

Last season, Osimhen scored 31 goals in 39 games for the Partenopeans to help them to their first Scudetto in 33 years. He also helped the club with a first-ever quarterfinal finish in the UEFA Champions. The former Lille man also became the first African to win the Capocannoniere.

Osimhen was also included in the Serie team of the year alongside Mike Maignan, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-jae, Andrea Bastoni, Theo Hernández, Stanislav Lobotka, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolo Barella, Rafael Leão, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.