Friday, December 22, 2023 – Police have arrested three suspected thugs in connection with the theft of Ksh 1.5 million outside Equity Bank in Nairobi West.

The three trailed a Ford Ranger from the Industrial Area up to Nairobi West, where they managed to break into the car and steal the money that was stashed in three envelopes.

The victim had withdrawn the money at Bank of Baroda in Industrial Area.

It is believed that the suspects were working in cahoot with a rogue staff member at the bank.

Police officers were alerted to the activities the suspects were engaging in, which led to their arrest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they ordered them to lie down and upon searching, the money was recovered.

They were armed with crude weapons, which they used to break into the motor vehicle.

Police also recovered fake number plates from a Mercedes Benz they were riding in, a clear indication that the car was being used for criminal activities.

Below are photos of the suspects.

