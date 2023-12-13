Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A barmaid was shot dead, and three other people were seriously injured after a police officer from the Nakuru Central police station opened fire.

It is alleged that the rogue police officer, identified as Nicholas Musau, started shooting indiscriminately after he was ordered to pay a bill of Ksh 16,000 incurred at Vegas Club, a popular joint in Nakuru.

He reportedly engaged in a tussle with the barmaids during the 2 AM incident and is said to have opened fire before fleeing.

“…(He) picked a quarrel with the barmaids at the said bar over bills for the drinks he had taken. In the process, a fracas ensued and the officer fatally injured the said barmaid namely Ann Maina,” a report reads.

Nakuru County police commander confirmed the incident and said the officer was arrested and locked up at Kaptembwa police station.

A pistol with two rounds of ammunition and six spent cartridges were recovered.

The deceased barmaid’s body was taken to a local mortuary pending post-mortem.

Below are photos from the scene of the shooting incident.

