Saturday, December 9, 2023 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, led their political allies to raise a cool Sh100 million for a foundation managed by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah.

Ichung’wah celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Kikuyu Constituency Education Foundation (KICE) on Thursday. As such, he launched an endowment fund seeking to support the education of over 300 students in his constituency.

“We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support and generosity shown towards the KICE Foundation as we celebrated a remarkable milestone of a decade dedicated to transforming lives and nurturing dreams within our community,” Ichung’wah stated.

“With the collaborative efforts of our friends and partners, over Ksh100 million was raised, a testament to our collective belief in providing opportunities for those in need. We extend heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the success of last night’s event,” he further clarified.

Patronized by the MP, the foundation received a lumpsum contribution on its first day of launch, as the politicians vowed to raise more funds to boost education programs in the constituency.

“Together, we continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many, fostering a brighter and more inclusive future for all,” Ichung’wah appreciated.

The amount each politician channelled towards the foundation has, however, not been publicized yet.

Ruto and Gachagua were accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, his Defence and Public Service colleagues, Aden Duale and Moses Kuria respectively, among other leaders.

A week ago, President William Ruto, and DP Rigathi Gachagua, raised over Ksh8.8 million for vernacular artist Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu alias Samidoh, at the launch of the Samidoh Foundation.

This comes even as they claim that the government is broke and incapable of paying civil servants on time.

