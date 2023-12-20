Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Jubilee Deputy Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge has irked Kenya Kwanza after she criticized President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Njoroge led a group of Jubilee leaders from Mt Kenya to distance themselves from claims that their more prominent political faction, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, was on the verge of collapse.

She reiterated that the Jubilee Party was in Azimio la Umoja to stay and push for the representation of the Mt. Kenya electorate.

“The biggest lie propagated in the past year is being told that the people of Mt. Kenya are shareholders in this government. The people of this region are not shareholders in this government. Only Gachagua is a shareholder, maybe,” said Njoroge.

Njoroge claimed that Ruto’s regime had redirected money that Uhuru’s administration had allocated to Mt. Kenya projects to other regions.

She was concerned that all this was happening when Mt Kenya’s elected leaders were silent.

“Where is our money, and why is it being taken elsewhere? When our MPs try to talk about it, they are threatened by phone calls, and Cabinet Secretaries are being moved to other ministries for speaking up about the region’s projects,” she added.

She was categorical in saying that the Kenya Kwanza faction did not have the region’s interests at heart and needed an honest platform to champion their needs.

She maintained that the Mt. Kenya community had every right to ask the government for development projects because they were taxpayers, like every other Kenyan.

“We will do it through Jubilee, where we will not be intimidated. We will align with people of like minds, like ODM and Wiper. We have been known to fight against oppression. We must rise to take our position and work with other communities to liberate our country,” added the politician.

However, Ruto’s allies hit back at her, stating that she lacked the moral authority to call out lousy leadership as she was silent when Uhuru’s regime made mistakes.

