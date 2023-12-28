Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – A Ugandan pastor has been captured on video inserting his hand into the private part of his female church member while carrying out a deliverance session.
As the female church stood, the Pastor inserted his hand underneath her cloth and brought out a yet-to-be identified item after a short while.
Watch the trending video below
