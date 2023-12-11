Monday, December 11, 2023 – A diamond ring worth €750,000 (S$1.08 million) went missing in Paris’s luxury Ritz hotel before staff found it in a vacuum cleaner bag.

A Malaysian guest of the hotel filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that her diamond ring had vanished from her room, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Malaysian businesswoman who was not identified by name, said that on Dec 8 she had left the ring on a table in the room before going out. She noticed it was missing after returning to her room some hours later.

That same day, the woman filed a police report.

The Ritz announced the discovery of the ring on Dec 10, saying it was “thanks to the careful search work of security agents”, the Le Parisien newspaper quoted the hotel as saying.

“We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who mobilised for this search and who work each day with integrity and professionalism,” the Ritz told Le Parisien.

The woman left Paris for London on Dec 9.

She is expected to return to the French capital at some point to collect her ring, which is currently with the police, Le Parisien said.

The newspaper added that the Ritz has offered the guest a three-night stay as compensation.

However, doubts remain about what exactly happened.

The guest had suspected that a Ritz employee had stolen the ring, according to Le Parisien.

But the hotel, located at the luxurious Place Vendôme, said no theft occurred.

The case had been entrusted by the Paris prosecutor’s office to the banditry suppression brigade, a special police unit of the French Ministry of the Interior, Le Parisien reported.

The newspaper added that it is up to the public prosecutor to investigate the incident further or close the case.