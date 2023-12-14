Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Parents who could not travel abroad for their daughter’s Master’s degree graduation found a unique way to make it look like they were there.

An X user known as General Fey bagged her second Master’s degree yesterday, Dec. 13.

Her parents, who are back home, dressed up and posed with a small space between them. They then asked their daughter to insert her graduation photo in the space between them using photoshop so it looked like they were there with her.

The daughter hilariously shared her parents’ photo online and talented fans got to work, photoshopping her parents into the graduation photo she took abroad.

See below.