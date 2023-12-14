Thursday, December 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has resolved to go after the big fish in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration in the fight against corruption.

This was revealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga, who indicated that the government will go after property in the United States alleged to have been acquired through proceeds of crime in Kenya.

Ingonga was speaking during a World Bank panel which was discussing areas of cooperation between the United States and Kenya.

He made the remarks at a time when the Kenya Kwanza government is mulling forming a State Capture Commission to investigate public resources stolen by Uhuru’s allies.

“We discussed areas of cooperation including seizure of assets in the United States derived from crimes in Kenya,” a statement from ODPP read in part.

Ingonga was accompanied by his Ugandan counterpart, Jane Frances, during the meeting with the World Bank.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ingonga had attended a bilateral meeting on how to investigate and fight corruption.

The high-profile meeting also attended by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Deputy Director Abdi Mohamud, occurred on the sidelines of the United Conference of the State Parties to the UN Conventions against Corruption, in Atlanta, USA.

EACC and ODPP announced a plan to go after looted cash a day after President Wiliam Ruto stated that his government had offered total support to independent offices.

In February, the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u gave unfiltered access to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to secret bank accounts held by Kenyans in 106 foreign countries.

He explained that the decision would facilitate KRA in its efforts to nab tax dodgers and beneficiaries of looted public resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST