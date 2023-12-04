Monday, December 4, 2023 – Police have launched investigations into the mysterious disappearance of two city car dealers, who went missing on Friday.

According to sources, the dealers had taken a Toyota Prado J120 to a potential client for viewing when they went missing.

The car has also gone missing.

Photos of the missing men have been circulated on social media, as their distressed families continue searching for them.

According to an X-user, his cousin, a car dealer, went missing in the same circumstances after he took a vehicle to a potential client along Thika Road.

He was found murdered and dumped in Murang’a.

“That’s how we lost my cousin Edu a car dealer on Ngong Road about 11 years ago, he took a vehicle to Thika Road for a client.

“He was found dumped in Murang’a. I do hope you find your mates alive and well. If a client can’t make it to the showroom forfeit that sale and move on,’’ the X user posted.

Below are photos of the missing car dealers and reactions from netizens.

