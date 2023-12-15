Friday, December 15, 2023 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has asked President William Ruto to deal ruthlessly with corrupt officers in his government.

Speaking on Thursday during the Kimalel goat festival, sudi revealed to the President that several corrupt individuals from the Rift Valley region think they are untouchable and urged Ruto to put into action the third approach (cartels to be taken to heaven) in his efforts to tackle cartels.

“There are corrupt leaders in Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, and Pokot. The only way to silence them is by applying the number three strategy so that Kenyans can live in peace. We should not beat about the bush. Let them face number three,” Sudi informed the president.

“In Elgeyo Marakwet, we have about 15, and the same holds for both Baringo and Turkana. However, in Kamget, the count is slightly higher. It’s time for them to face the third strategy,” he added

The Kenyan DAILY POST