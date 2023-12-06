Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has explained the reason why he is accompanying President William Ruto to India despite being an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party member.

Early this year, Raila Odinga, who is the ODM party leader, warned any member against associating himself with Ruto whom he termed as an illegitimate President and a despot.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Orengo stressed that he was leading a delegation from LREB and afterward briefed the President on the outcome of the MoU they had signed.

“I led a delegation from Lake Region Economic Block (LREB) including Governors Stephen Sang of Nandi and Dr Hillary Barchok (Bomet) to appraise President William Ruto on the MOUs LREB has signed with Indian government ministries and departments ahead of a meeting between President Ruto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India,” Orengo said.

During the visit, he did not come empty-handed as he stated in the status update.

“The MOUs by LREB are one to establish a Solar Energy Park with a capacity of 280MW with each of the 14 counties getting between 10-50MW while the second one seeks to extend the SGR from Naivasha to Malaba corridor but at its core is interlinking railway network that connects the 14 LREB counties.”

The LREB counties include Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Bomet, Nandi and Kericho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST