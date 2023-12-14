Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Oprah Winfrey has been slammed by fans after she confirmed she is using weight loss drugs to help her shed pounds while being an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

The acclaimed talk show host, 69, has been open about her weight struggles over the years, and previously she eshared her highest weight was ‘237lbs.’

Oprah has been working with weight loss support group WW since 2017, and previously stated drugs like Ozempic would be ‘the easy way out.’

On Wednesday she admitted to People ‘I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing’ – though she did not name the drug that she uses, and said she was ‘done with the shaming’ after losing more than 40lbs in recent months.

The revelation sparked outrage and backlash from some fans, with one writing, ‘Done with the shaming but ok with lying?’

‘Why did you lie?’ another commentator pointedly asked.

‘So she said she never would and she ended up doing it. funny how the world works.’

‘She said she did the old fashion way right!!’ another chimed in.

‘Will she be adding this weight loss drug to her favorite things list?’ someone asked.

‘What I don’t like about Oprah is she is clearly off them Ozempic shots yet she pushing Weight Watchers,’ one person pointed out.

‘Oprah finally admitted she’s on Ozempic like we ain’t already know. She hasn’t been this skinny since I was in elementary school,’ someone else added.