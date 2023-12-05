Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – An online cab driver fell victim to a ruthless gang that posed as clients and carjacked him at gunpoint.

The victim was in the line of duty when he accepted a request, not knowing that the clients were thugs.

He was carjacked at gunpoint along Thika Road and taken to a forest where he was robbed and his car stolen.

The matter has since been reported to the police and photos of the stolen car shared on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.