Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Kamar de los Reyes, the Puerto Rican actor best known for his portrayal of Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live, has passed on at the age of 56 after battling with cancer.

The actor’s spokesperson said he died on Saturday night in Los Angeles, after a brief battle with cancer. Unclear what sort of cancer he might’ve been battling or when he was diagnosed, but it sounds like it was kept fairly private.

While de los Reyes will perhaps best remembered for his role as Antonio Vega in “One Life to Live” in which he was featured in 287 episodes, video game fans probably recognize him too as he voiced villain Raul Menendez in the “Call of Duty” series.

He voiced Menendez, a main and recurring character for a total of 4 ‘COD’ installments, including the famed ‘Black Ops II,’ where he debuted as the big bad for years to come.

de los Reyes had an impressive résumé outside of that as well. In addition to his work on ‘OLTL’ and ‘COD’, he also memorably starred in shows like “Sleepy Hollow,” “All American,” “The Rookie,” “Reed Between the Lines, “Promised Land,” “Four Corners,” “Valley of the Dolls,” “ER” as well as guest starring on “Law & Order,” “CSI,” “The Mentalist” and more.

He had also been in a handful of films like “Nixon,” “In Search of a Dream,” “The Cell,” “Cayo,” “Salt,” “LA Apocalypse,” “Amelia 2.0,” “Hot Guys with Guns” as well as others.

de los Reyes is survived by his wife, Sherri Saum and their children.