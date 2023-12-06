Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is not done frustrating President William Ruto.

After stopping the rollout of the digital IDs, Omtatah is now demanding the nullification of two government projects associated with Maisha Namba Digital IDs, whose implementation was halted by the High Court.

The government had in September 2023 approved four components in the development of Digital Identity, including Maisha Namba (UPI), Maisha Card & Digital Signature, and Master National Population Register.

Through his X platform, the activist stated that the National Master Population Register (NMPR) and the Maisha card (chip-bearing ID) were non-compliant with Kenya’s Data Protection Act.

The first-time senator further highlighted the need for data protection impact assessment to help the country in the actualization of citizen data-related projects.

Omtatah also noted that the court’s intervention in halting the rollout of the Maisha Namba is a repeat of a verdict that ultimately nullified the digital ID scheme’s predecessor, Huduma Namba, launched by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Implementation of the associated chip-bearing physical identity card, digital ID, unique personal Identifier (UPI), and National Master Population Register must all halt until the project is compliant with Kenya’s Data Protection Act,” he stated.

High Court, on Tuesday, nullified the rollout of Maisha Namba, which is a 14-digit Unique Personal Identifier that would appear on a citizen’s driver’s license, birth and death certificates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST