Friday, December 8, 2023 – The Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge has warned oil cartel Anne Njeri against snubbing parliamentary summons.

Njeri, who is at the centre of a diesel consignment worth Sh 17 billion snubbed a parliamentary summon last month after the National Assembly Committee of Energy summoned him.

Njoroge in a letter to Njeri said that failure to appear before the Departmental Committee on Energy would result in summons being issued.

“Be advised that failure to appear before the Committee this time may result in the summons for your appearance being issued in line with the National Assembly Standing Order 191(1)(a) and (b),” Njoroge said in a letter to the businesswoman.

The Committee has scheduled to meet Njeri on December 18, 2023, at 10 am in the Mini-Chamber Hall, Parliament Buildings.

Njeri had been scheduled to appear before the Vincent Musyoka Musau-led committee on November 22, 2023, but she failed to show up.

MPs are seeking to establish whether the consignment belongs to Njeri’s Ann’s Import and Export Enterprises Limited or the company registered as Galana Energies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST