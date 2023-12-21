Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Businesswoman Anne Njeri is under siege. This is after the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy identified discrepancies in her documents allegedly used to import Ksh17 billion worth of oil.

The MPs sitting on the committee identified a typographical error in her tax compliance certificate.

“I want to put to you that the tax-compliance certificate you have presented to the committee is fake. Instead of reading ‘compliance’ it is reading ‘tax complains,” Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka stated.

Moreover, MPs noted that the CR12 certificate from 24th August 2023 revealed discrepancies in the distribution of ordinary shares, raising concerns with 998 shares unaccounted for.

“All your documents are faint, they are also in a font to frustrate us,” protested Royasambu MP Kamande Mwafrika.

Njeri also failed to disclose the names of five companies she claimed to have supplied oil to in the last five years, the country of origin for the cargo, and the payment method for the shipment.

Moreover, she declined to share her banking details, citing confidentiality concerns for both her documents and clients, the committee indicated.

“Contrary to Njoroge’s assertions, Galana Energies claimed rightful ownership of the disputed consignment, providing supporting documents such as the certificate of quantity, a letter of nomination from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, an import declaration form, and a pre-verification of conformity letter,” the report published by the Energy Committee read in part.

Addressing the ownership matter, Captain William K. Ruto, Managing Director of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), clarified that Anne’s Import and Export Enterprises Ltd. was not listed among the manifested consignees.

He provided GPS tracking details of MT Haigui, emphasizing that Galana Energy was the legitimate owner, with M/s Aramco Trading Fujairah as the designated shipper nominated by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir absolved himself from the saga, telling the committee that he advised Njeri to present her documents to DCI for further inquiry.

