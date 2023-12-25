Monday, December 25, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday donated Ksh4 million towards the construction of 2 sports facilities in Nyeri County.

Speaking during a service at PCEA Church Karatina, the DP stated that each project would be allocated Ksh2 million.

Gachagua pointed out that Nyeri residents deserved better facilities, especially after backing him and President William Ruto to the last man in the 2022 presidential elections.

The Deputy President has not shied away from reiterating the stance that regions that overwhelmingly backed Kenya Kwanza ticket will benefit more than any other bastion.

“I can never decline your requests, because you have never failed me. If I promise you that I will do something, be rest assured that I will do that because you are family,” he stated.

He also announced plans to contribute more to the construction of better facilities at the church to help the locals.

While addressing the matters concerning the region, Gachagua emphasised that the government was working to ensure that farmers benefit from the coffee, tea, and milk reforms he has initiated.

Gachagua explained that reviving the 3 sectors would translate into more money in their pockets.

He urged Kenyans to be patient with the Kenya Kwanza government as President Ruto and himself were working round the clock to resuscitate the economy and restore it to the level left by former President Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST