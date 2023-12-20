Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Struggling premier league club, Nottingham Forest have appointed former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach.

The Portuguese coach replaces Steve Cooper, who was sacked on Tuesday with Forest picking up just one win in 13 matches to leave them in 17th place – five points above the drop zone.

Nuno has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the City Ground, taking his deal up until the summer of 2026.

This is Nuno’s first managerial job since being sacked by Saudi Arabia club Al Ittihad in November.

Before the job, the 49-year-old Portuguese tactician took Wolves from the Championship to the Europa League in four years between 2017 and 2021, before an ill-fated three-month spell at Tottenham after leaving Wolves.

The new Forest manager will take charge of his first training session on Wednesday morning and will be in the City Ground dugout for Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth, kick-off 3pm.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espírito Santo 🤝 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 20, 2023